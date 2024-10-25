Allu Arjun-Trivikram: The Iconic Duo Returns

Telugu cinema's iconic duo, Allu Arjun and Trivikram, are set to create magic once again. Their highly anticipated fourth collaboration, announced in July, promises to be a monumental endeavour that will push the boundaries of storytelling.

Script Nearing Completion

According to producer Naga Vamsi, Trivikram is nearing completion of the script, which is poised to break new ground. The genre, reportedly unexplored even by the illustrious Rajamouli, hints at a groundbreaking narrative that promises to enthrall audiences with its originality and depth.

Also read: Jani Master Walks Out of Jail after 36 Days!

Sneak Peek in January 2025

Fans can expect a sneak peek of the production in January 2025, heightening anticipation for what's to come. Allu Arjun will begin filming in March 2025, after taking a well-deserved rest following the release of Pushpa 2.

A Pan-Indian Film

This ambitious project, jointly produced by Haarika & Hassine Creations and Geetha Arts, marks Trivikram's first pan-Indian film. With their successful streak, audiences are hopeful this collaboration will deliver yet another blockbuster experience.

Also read: Divya Bharathi's Black Dress Phenomenon

What to Expect

Groundbreaking narrative

Original and depthful storytelling

Impressive scale and scope

Pan-Indian release

Sneak peek in January 2025

Filming begins in March 2025

A New Chapter in Telugu Cinema

The Allu Arjun-Trivikram duo has consistently delivered hits, and this project promises to be their most ambitious endeavour yet. With its pan-Indian release, this film is set to take Telugu cinema to new heights.

Stay tuned for updates on this thrilling cinematic journey!

About the Project

Directed by Trivikram

Starring Allu Arjun

Produced by Haarika & Hassine Creations and Geetha Arts

Pan-Indian release

Filming begins in March 2025

Also read: Prabhas-Hanu Raghavapudi Film : Next Film Secures Massive OTT Deal