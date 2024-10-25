Allu Arjun-Trivikram: The Iconic Duo Returns
Telugu cinema's iconic duo, Allu Arjun and Trivikram, are set to create magic once again. Their highly anticipated fourth collaboration, announced in July, promises to be a monumental endeavour that will push the boundaries of storytelling.
Script Nearing Completion
According to producer Naga Vamsi, Trivikram is nearing completion of the script, which is poised to break new ground. The genre, reportedly unexplored even by the illustrious Rajamouli, hints at a groundbreaking narrative that promises to enthrall audiences with its originality and depth.
Also read: Jani Master Walks Out of Jail after 36 Days!
Sneak Peek in January 2025
Fans can expect a sneak peek of the production in January 2025, heightening anticipation for what's to come. Allu Arjun will begin filming in March 2025, after taking a well-deserved rest following the release of Pushpa 2.
A Pan-Indian Film
This ambitious project, jointly produced by Haarika & Hassine Creations and Geetha Arts, marks Trivikram's first pan-Indian film. With their successful streak, audiences are hopeful this collaboration will deliver yet another blockbuster experience.
Also read: Divya Bharathi's Black Dress Phenomenon
What to Expect
- Groundbreaking narrative
- Original and depthful storytelling
- Impressive scale and scope
- Pan-Indian release
- Sneak peek in January 2025
- Filming begins in March 2025
A New Chapter in Telugu Cinema
The Allu Arjun-Trivikram duo has consistently delivered hits, and this project promises to be their most ambitious endeavour yet. With its pan-Indian release, this film is set to take Telugu cinema to new heights.
Stay tuned for updates on this thrilling cinematic journey!
About the Project
- Directed by Trivikram
- Starring Allu Arjun
- Produced by Haarika & Hassine Creations and Geetha Arts
- Pan-Indian release
- Filming begins in March 2025
Also read: Prabhas-Hanu Raghavapudi Film : Next Film Secures Massive OTT Deal