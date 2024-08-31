27 Days to Devara: $80K ticket sales in the USA!

Devara is set to release on September 27, which is just 27 days away, which is exciting for fans. The movie has proven to be a huge success, selling more than $80,000 worth of tickets in the United States in a matter of hours since bookings were opened more than four weeks in advance. The tremendous hype surrounding the film is evident in the distributors' confidence that, by the time it opens in theatres, the film will easily surpass $2.5 million. The number of theatres showing the movie is constantly rising in response to intense expectations.

Jr NTR fans have been waiting to watch him in theatres after his sensational hit 'RRR' along with Ram Charan. Remarkably, excitement for this movie hasn't been tempered by director Koratala Siva's earlier failure with "Acharya"; on the contrary, the positive attention and optimism that the two have received for their successful teamwork on "Janatha Garage" are increasing.

With careful planning, the creators of "Devara" are ensuring a perfect release free from unexpected difficulties. They are planning simultaneous debuts in the U.S. and India, with shows starting as early as 1:00 AM, which is a daring and self-assured move.

