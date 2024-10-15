TN rains: Oppn slams govt for failing to protect people

Chennai, Oct 15 (IANS) The principal opposition party of Tamil Nadu, AIADMK, has slammed the DMK government led by M.K. Stalin for failing to take precautionary measures and safeguard the people of Chennai and surrounding areas.

AIADMK Organising Secretary D. Jayakumar, in a social media post, said that there was no removal of silt from tanks, canals, and the mouth of Buckingham Canal’s backwater in Muttukadu.

Jayakumar added that the Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, had been indulging in self-promotion during the heavy rains.

He also called upon the people of Chennai and adjoining districts to help each other, transcending barriers of language, caste, and religion.

Jayakumar further mentioned that essential commodities were in short supply and that there was a hike in prices for these items.

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant also lashed out against the Stalin government.

In a statement, she alleged that the ruling DMK government has not completed the construction of stormwater drains in Chennai city despite being in power in the State for nearly four years.

Premalatha stated: “The State government had been saying that it had completed 95 per cent of flood mitigation infrastructure in Chennai city. However, commuters continue to struggle due to pending infrastructure works such as the construction of stormwater drains.”

She also pointed out that it was reported three persons had died after falling into rainwater-stagnated pits.

She also called upon the Tamil Nadu power utility, Tangedco, to replace old lamp posts and maintain vigilance on high-tension power lines.

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder leader S. Ramadoss alleged that the stormwater drains constructed by the state government and Greater Chennai Corporation for flood mitigation were ineffective in preventing waterlogging in Chennai.

The PMK leader said Chennai received only six centimetres of rainfall in the last 24 hours which ended at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

He charged that waterlogging exceeded a foot in many areas, even after receiving only 6 cm of rain in Chennai.

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran said the hardships experienced by the people of Chennai due to the rainfall had “exposed” the DMK regime.

He claimed that the state government had taken no action to protect people. The AMMK leader said the state government was regularly on record about meetings for flood control and issuing statements based on advisories from the Meteorological Department.

Dhinakaran added that if the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), which had hiked property tax rates and other charges, had paid greater attention to stormwater drain works, the damage would not have been this severe.

