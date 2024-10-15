MP Guv inaugurates study centre to promote tribes' culture in Gwalior

Bhopal, Oct 15 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel inaugurated a newly developed 'tribal studies and development centre in Gwalior on Tuesday.

Established on the Krishi Vigyan Kendra campus of Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Agricultural University, the centre aims to study and promote the culture of the Sahariya tribe.

The Sahariya tribe, which is classified as a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG), has a sizable population in Bhind, Morena, Gwalior, Sheopur, Shivpuri, Guna, Vidisha, Raisen, and Sehore districts in Madhya Pradesh.

Following the inauguration, Governor Patel engaged in discussions with scheduled tribe farmers from Sheopur and Jhabua districts participating in a training session on Kadaknath poultry farming organised by the state government.

During the interaction, Governor Patel apprised them of various welfare and employment-oriented government schemes designed for the state's special backward tribes.

He encouraged them to become self-reliant by availing the benefits of multiple schemes introduced by the Centre and the state government in Madhya Pradesh. The Governor also urged them to inspire others in their communities to take advantage of these opportunities.

During his day-long visit to Gwalior, Patel also addressed the convocation ceremony of Jiwaji University. Addressing the gathering, he advised students to maintain a lifelong spirit of learning. He urged them to pledge to uphold the highest standards of their ideals, knowledge and conduct, even amidst life's challenges and adversities.

The Chancellor of Nalanda University, Bihar Vijay P. Bhatkar along with several other signatories attended the convocation ceremony.

Notably, Jiwaji University (JU) is one of the oldest educational institutions in Madhya Pradesh, which was established in 1964.

