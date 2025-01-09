Tirupati Stampede: What Exactly Happened? Full Details Inside

Tiruapthi: Chaos unfolded in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, on Wednesday evening as a stampede erupted during the distribution of Vaikunthadwara Sarvadarshan tokens. The tragic incident resulted in six deaths and left over 30 people injured, several critically, as the rush for tokens escalated.

The event began around 8 pm when Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials started issuing tokens at various locations, including Vishnu Nivasam, Srinivasam, and Padmavati Park. However, the situation quickly spiraled out of control when gates were opened to assist an unwell devotee, causing overcrowding. This sudden surge led to severe congestion, triggering stampedes at two separate locations.

TTD had planned to distribute 1.2 lakh tokens for the Vaikunthadwara darshan on January 10 (Ekadasi), across nine centres with 94 counters. However, the massive influx of devotees overwhelmed the system, leading to the tragic incident.

Among the victims was Mallika, a devotee from Salem, Tamil Nadu, who succumbed to her injuries while being transported to Ruia Hospital. Three others passed away during treatment at Ruia Hospital, and two more died at SVIMS Hospital. Authorities fear the death toll may rise as many of the injured remain in critical condition.

To restore order, police and vigilance teams were deployed to manage the situation. TTD later announced that tokens for future days would be distributed at Vishnu Nivasam, Srinivasa, and Bhudevi complexes in Tirupati to ensure smoother operations.

BR Naidu, the Chairman of the TTD, attributed the stampede to "overcrowding." After visiting the Sri Venkateswara Ramnarayan Ruia Government General Hospital in Tirupati, Naidu addressed the media, stating, "The overcrowding caused this unfortunate event... A full report will be provided tomorrow by the Chief Minister. So far, six deaths have been confirmed, with victims from both Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. One body has been identified."

Tirupati Municipal Commissioner N. Mourya described the situation, explaining that all token counters were functioning smoothly except for one at MGM School. There, a sudden influx of approximately 4,000 to 5,000 people led to the unfortunate stampede. "The situation is now under control," Mourya added.

TTD Board Member Bhanu Prakash Reddy expressed deep regret over the incident, noting that 91 counters had been set up to manage the distribution of 'Ekadasi Darshan' tokens. He assured that a thorough investigation would be conducted and appropriate measures would be taken. "This is unprecedented in TTD’s history. We deeply apologize to the devotees. The Chief Minister and the Health Minister will be visiting today," Reddy conveyed to reporters. He also confirmed that 40 individuals had been injured and were receiving the best possible medical care.

See Photos: Tirupati Temple Stampede: 6 Dead, 40 Injured in Devastating Stampede, See Pics