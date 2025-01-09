Elevated India's global standing: Odisha CM praises EAM Jaishankar on his birthday

New Delhi, Jan 9 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi extended birthday wishes to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday and hailed him for elevating India's global standing.

CM Majhi wished the EAM good health, happiness, and success.

Praising EAM Jaishankar, CM Majhi said his exceptional leadership and steadfast efforts to elevate India's global standing are commendable.

"Warm birthday wishes to @DrSJaishankar Ji, Hon’ble External Affairs Minister of India. Your exceptional leadership and steadfast efforts in elevating India’s global standing are truly commendable. May this year bring you good health, happiness and continued success," CM Majhi said in a post on social media platform X.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday greetings to EAM Jaishankar, hailing his diligent service to the nation and his efforts in bolstering India's foreign relations.

Taking to the social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, "Birthday wishes to EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar Ji. He has diligently served the nation and worked towards strengthening our foreign relations. I pray that he is blessed with a long and healthy life."

Responding to the Prime Minister's wishes, EAM Jaishankar said, "Thank you, PM Narendra Modi, for your good wishes. It’s a great privilege to be a member of your team."

EAM Jaishankar is the country's External Affairs Minister since May 30, 2019.

He served as India’s Foreign Secretary (2015–2018) and held key ambassadorial positions, including Ambassador to the United States (2013–2015), China (2009–2013), and the Czech Republic (2000–2004).

He served as India’s High Commissioner to Singapore (2007–2009) and undertook significant assignments in Moscow, Colombo, Budapest, and Tokyo.

EAM Jaishankar graduated from St. Stephen's College, University of Delhi, and holds a Master's degree in Political Science, along with an M.Phil. and Ph.D. in International Relations from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi.

A Padma Shri awardee and a prolific writer, S. Jaishankar has penned many books, including 'The India Way: Strategies for an Uncertain World' and 'Why Bharat Matters'.

