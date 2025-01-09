Game Changer US Premieres Delay?

Ram Charan’s much-awaited movie Game Changer is set to release on January 10, with early morning shows starting at 4 am in Telangana. The movie will also have its US premieres beginning on January 9, but there are some delays expected due to unforeseen circumstances.

The US distributors of the movie recently updated fans via Twitter, explaining the situation. The Telugu version of Game Changer was received on January 8 and successfully delivered to all digital platforms the same night. However, there are delays in physically transporting content drives to some theaters in certain locations. These delays are caused by ongoing wildfires in the Los Angeles area and a snowstorm in the Midwest, which have disrupted transportation. As a result, some hard drives are stuck at cargo hubs.

The distributors are working hard to resolve the issue and ensure that the drives reach theaters on time. However, some fans have already reported show cancellations in certain areas.

Game Changer is directed by Shankar and produced by Dil Raju. The music for the film is composed by Thaman. Kiara Advani stars as the female lead, while Anjali, Srikanth, SJ Suryah, and others play important roles in the movie.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the movie’s release despite the delays, and distributors are doing everything they can to ensure that it reaches theaters as soon as possible.