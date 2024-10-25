Three-time MLA Kalyan elected Haryana Speaker

Chandigarh, Oct 25 (IANS) Three-time legislator Harvinder Kalyan was unanimously elected Speaker of the Haryana Assembly on Friday.

His name was proposed by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and seconded by Minister Ranbir Gangwa.

Pro-tem Speaker Rabhuvir Kadian declared Kalyan elected Speaker as there was no other candidate in the fray.

Belonging to the Other Backward Class (OBC), Kalyan represents the Gharaunda Assembly segment that falls in Karnal -- a district not represented in the Saini ministry.

With the BJP forming the government for a record third consecutive term by securing 48 of the 90 seats, defying an anti-incumbency of 10 years, Other Backward Classes leader Nayab Singh Saini, 54, took oath as the Chief Minister for the second time amid a galaxy of NDA leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP government has also secured the support of the three Independent members. The Congress, which was hoping to return to power, only ended up with 37 seats while the Indian National Lok Dal won two. The Jannayak Janta Party, which was part of the BJP-led coalition that took power in 2019, failed to win any seat, and the Aam Aadmi Party also drew a blank.

The Council of Ministers, comprising 11 Cabinet Ministers and two Ministers of State (Independent Charge), also took the oath of office in a 45-minute ceremony in Panchkula near here on October 17. The next day, the newly inducted Cabinet Ministers of Haryana took charge of their respective offices in the presence of Chief Minister Saini at the Civil Secretariat here. The Chief Minister first made Cabinet Minister Anil Vij take charge and congratulated him by presenting a bouquet and sweets.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.