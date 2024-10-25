Nigerian military killed at least 140 gunmen in past week: Official

Abuja, Oct 25 (IANS) At least 140 suspected gunmen were killed by Nigerian troops in anti-terror operations across the country in the past week.

Edward Buba, the military's spokesman on Thursday told reporters in Abuja, the Nigerian capital, that 135 others were arrested by troops at different theatres of operation during that period.

A total of 76 hostages were freed from their captors, Buba said, noting that the military also recovered 241 assorted weapons and 3,254 rounds of ammunition.

"The ongoing counterterrorism and counterinsurgency operations of the armed forces have dealt significant blows to terrorist capabilities," he said, explaining that the troops had denied criminal groups from accomplishing their strategic objectives, Xinhua news agency reported.

"As the war rages, troops continue to find innovative solutions to the challenges faced in the conduct of operations and retain operational flexibility to deepen operational successes across the theatres of operation," Buba added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.