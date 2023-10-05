Three held for stabbing youth, crushing his head in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) The Delhi Police have arrested three men for allegedly stabbing a youth and crushing his head with a sandstone block in northeast Delhi, an official said on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Kishan a.k.a Patwa (20), Deepanshu alias Ganja (19) and Deepak Kumar (22), all residents of Karawal Nagar.

Twenty-five-year-old Deepak, a resident of Shiv Vihar in the Karawal Nagar area, was declared dead by the doctors in a hospital.

According to police, a call regarding the incident near Ramlila Ground, 35 Futa Road, Shiv Vihar, was received at 2.15 a.m. on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday following which a police team rushed to the spot.

Upon reaching, the police learnt that at about 2 a.m., Deepak was riding his motorcycle near Ramlila Ground when three bike-borne youth intercepted him.

"CCTV footage shows that they stabbed him multiple times and crushed his head with a slab. Deepak was rushed to GTB Hospital where the doctors declared him dead," said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey.

An investigation was launched and the trio were arrested.

The investigation revealed that about two weeks ago, Deepak had thrashed Kishan over a petty issue. "Kishan had been planning revenge. On the fateful day, Kishan along with Deepanshu and Deepak (accused) waylaid Deepak (deceased) and stabbed him to death near the Ramlila Ground.

"While Kishan stabbed the now-deceased multiple times with a knife he was carrying, Deepanshu picked up a heavy sandstone slab and crushed his head. The crime got recorded on CCTV camera," said the DCP

Kishan and Deepanshu have a past criminal record. Both of them were arrested in two robbery cases of Karawal Nagar police station last year. They had come out on bail recently," said the DCP.

