What is the reason for lighting 365 wicks lamp on Karthika Pournami?

Kartika Pournami has great importance in the Hindu culture, especially in the Telugu calendar. This month is believed to have God Lord Shiva's name chanted in every house as well as in temples when Kartika Deepa is lit. During the day of Kartika Pournami, devotees light 365 lamps in Shiva temples as it is believed to usher happiness and prosperity.

Also read: Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: Quotes, Wishes and Messages

According to Hindu beliefs, the lighting of lamps is an intrinsic part of Kartika Pournami celebrations. "It is believed that lighting 365 lamps, one for each day of the year is equivalent to performing daily deepa aradhana. This can be done either in the morning at the Shiva temple or in the evening at the Tulasi kot in one's home."

Importance of Kartika Pournami

Kartika Pournami brings people to closer relationships with Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu. Followers believe that taking part in the celebrations and lighting lamps helps give them relief from sin and attain happiness.

Venkata Sharma suggested, "On Kartika Pournami, each one should light 365 lamps to live a happy and prosperous life."

How to Light 365 Wicks lamp on Kartika Pournami

Wake up early in the morning and bath

Do Rudra Abhishekam in the nearest Shiva temple

Light 365 wicks in the morning and/or evening

Place the lamps at the Tulasi kot or in the Shiva temple

Perform all the activities and chant Lord Shiva's name

Also read: Karthika Purnima 2024: Shubh Muhurat, Significance and Puja Rituals