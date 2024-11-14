Karthika Purnima 2024: Shubh Muhurat, Significance and Puja Rituals

Kartika Purnima is another influential Hindu festival, held on the complete moon day of the Kartik month. This year, Kartika Purnima has been scheduled for November 15, 2024, Friday. On this very day, one derives significant importance related to spiritual growth, cleansing, and acquiring boons through Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi.

Importance of Kartika Purnima

Kartika Purnima is the day when a person is cleansed spiritually with some apology towards previous mistakes. It is said that "paap" of all types are washed away by one's bath in sacred rivers like Ganges, Yamuna, or Godavari. It is highly recommended to donate to the poor on this day, which is called "deep daan".

Date and Shubh Muhurat

Here are the dates and timings that are necessary for Kartika Purnima 2024:

Date: November 15, 2024, Friday

Full Moon Date Starts: 06:19 AM, November 15, 2024

Full Moon Date Ends: 02:58 AM, November 16, 2024

Ganga Snan (Bathing) Time: 04:58 AM to 05:51 AM

Chandrodaya (Moonrise) Time: 4:51 PM

Dev Diwali Puja Timing: 05:10 PM to 07:47 PM

Lakshmi Puja Timing: 11:39 PM to 12:33 AM (late night)

Karthika Purnima Rituals:

To perform Kartika Purnima, follow this procedure:

Wake up early and clean your home.

Worship the Sun God (Surya Dev) by offering water to Him.

Worship Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi.

Take a vow of binding yourself, if you wish to do so.

Offer fragrant flowers, fruits, and clothes to Lord Vishnu.

Light a desi cow ghee diya, perform Aarti.

Recite mantras of Lord Vishnu, gifts fruits, sweets, etc.

Recite the story of Kartika Purnima .

Divide the offerings among the poor and needy.

