Coldplay Fourth Concert in Ahmedabad on Jan 25, 2025: Hotel Prices Surge!

The highly anticipated Coldplay concert in Ahmedabad has sent fans into a frenzy, but some enthusiasts are facing a different challenge. Hotel prices in the city have skyrocketed, leaving many scrambling for affordable accommodations.

Coldplay announced their concert date for Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and revealed that they will be performing at Narendra Modi Stadium. The band described the event as their "biggest ever show" on X.

Ticket sales will open on November 16, 2024, at noon IST through BookMyShow, with virtual queue support and a fair randomized system. It's been six years since Coldplay visited India when they performed at the Global Citizen Festival in 2016 in Mumbai.

However, fans have countered that there was a sudden increase in hotels. X user Ujval Chopra, too, uploaded a video where prices went up to ₹50,000 on 25th January. On the day of the concert, one fan notes that there is a huge increase from ₹2.5k/day to ₹1.17lac.

For some users, it even seemed viable to stay in Vadodara and travel to Ahmedabad for the concert.

The 2025 Coldplay tour follows the ninth studio album, "Music of the Spheres." The bandmates are Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, and Will Champion. The band itself is known for provocative live performances.

