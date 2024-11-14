Kanguva Review: Bad Luck, Suriya! Kanguva is a Damp Squib!

Plot

Kanguva unfolds across two timelines, revolving around a child and the bond shared with two contrasting characters, both played by Suriya. Francis, the modern-day character, and Kanguva, a warrior from the past, both become intertwined with a kid in different circumstances, leading them to battle dark forces. At the heart of the story is the question: Who are the people behind the child, and do Francis and Kanguva succeed in saving him from evil?

Performances

Suriya takes on a double role, portraying both Francis and Kanguva, which allows him to showcase a stark physical and stylistic contrast. Francis is a flamboyant, colorful character with an ever-changing wardrobe, whereas Kanguva is a rugged, muscular warrior with tattoos and a rougher appearance. While Suriya gives his all, the character writing lets him down.

Francis, with his over-the-top comedic antics, quickly becomes irritating. The comedy falls flat, and his attempts to entertain seem forced rather than engaging. Meanwhile, Kanguva, despite the grand setting and intense action, feels emotionally hollow. There's no depth to his character, leaving the audience disconnected and uninvolved. Unfortunately, neither character leaves a lasting impression, which is a major setback for a film built around such ambitious roles.

Disha Patani, who plays a role in the contemporary timeline, doesn’t fare any better. While her glamorous look suits the character, her performance lacks substance, making her character feel more like a decorative element than a pivotal part of the story.

Analysis

Directed by Siva, Kanguva is a film brimming with ambition but struggling to deliver on its promise. The first 40 minutes of the film are jarring, with a random song ("Yolo") and some cringe-worthy comedic sequences featuring Francis and Patani, which only derail the movie's tone. Yogi Babu and K. S. Ravikumar’s presence adds to the awkwardness, feeling like forced comic relief. The first act feels disconnected, as if the filmmakers are unsure of how to establish the narrative.

However, things pick up once the flashback portion begins. The visuals are stunning, and the first action sequence, where Kanguva fights off hundreds of enemies, though not groundbreaking, works to establish the world. But unfortunately, the film falters once again due to lack of character development. Kanguva’s arc, or rather the absence of one, leaves the audience struggling to connect with the protagonist. His actions, though grand in scale, fail to evoke any emotional highs, and the attempt to build momentum is undermined by repetitive, over-the-top action scenes.

In the second half, the film continues to fall short. Some action set-pieces, like Kanguva’s battle in Hima Kona, have visual appeal, but the film loses steam as it moves toward its underwhelming conclusion. The excessive use of VFX, such as the crocodile rescue scene, feels out of place, and the action sequences, like Francis leaping onto a plane, are outlandish and add little to the overall experience.

Direction and Writing

The central issue with Kanguva lies in its direction and writing. Director Siva's attempt at creating a high-octane mass film fails due to poor character development and a lack of emotional depth. The film tries to push too many ideas into the narrative, including complex names and lore that only add to the confusion. As a result, the story feels more like a collection of disjointed action sequences than a cohesive narrative.

Performances by Others

Bobby Deol’s portrayal of the antagonist is a visual match for Suriya, fitting the warrior vibe well. However, like Suriya’s roles, Deol's character is let down by weak writing and lack of depth. He resorts to the usual villain tropes without making any significant impact. The supporting cast, including Yogi Babu, K. S. Ravikumar, and Redin Kingsley, also fail to make an impression, as their roles are largely forgettable.

Music and Technical Aspects

Devi Sri Prasad’s music fails to leave a lasting impact. The soundtrack features several songs that blend into the narrative, failing to stand out, and the background score, though loud, lacks any real emotion. Visually, Kanguva shines. Cinematographer Vetri Palanisamy has done an excellent job in creating a visually stunning film, especially in the period sequences. The film looks grand, but unfortunately, the spectacle doesn’t compensate for the lack of substance.

The editing feels rushed, making the film feel uneven and devoid of any real emotional highs. Despite the lavish production values from Studio Green and UV Creations, the film doesn’t have the depth to match its visual appeal.

Thumbs Up

Suriya’s physical transformation and two distinct roles

Himakona action sequence

Thumbs Down

Overly loud and formulaic

Weak character development of Kanguva

Lackluster villain

No emotional connect

Finally

Kanguva is a film that promises much but ultimately underdelivers. While Suriya’s dual performance and the film's visuals may hold some appeal, the lack of emotional depth, weak character development, and excessive reliance on loud action set-pieces leave the film feeling hollow. With its formulaic approach and missed opportunities, Kanguva fails to live up to its ambitious premise, making it a forgettable experience overall.

Verdict: Bad Luck, Suriya! Kanguva is a Damp Squib!

