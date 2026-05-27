Mouni Roy Breaks Silence on Disha Patani Rumours Online

Actress Mouni Roy recently grabbed attention after sharing a heartfelt social media post for her close friend Disha Patani and later deleting it. The now-deleted post quickly went viral on social media and created curiosity among fans.

Mouni had shared a glamorous picture with Disha and called her her “little sister” in the caption. She also wrote that she was missing Disha and asked her to come back soon. However, the actress deleted the post shortly after uploading it, leaving fans wondering about the reason behind the sudden removal.

The post gained more attention because it came during ongoing rumours about Mouni Roy’s separation from businessman Suraj Nambiar. Recently, social media users dragged Disha Patani into the controversy and blamed her without any official confirmation. Suraj later denied all rumours about third-party involvement in the separation.

Despite the online speculation, Mouni and Disha are known for sharing a close friendship. The two actresses are often seen vacationing together, attending parties, and posting pictures with each other on social media. Fans continue to admire their strong bond and stylish appearances together.