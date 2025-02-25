February 26 Holiday for Maha Shivaratri

The nation is gearing up to celebrate Mahashivratri, one of the most significant festivals in the Hindu calendar, on February 26. To mark this auspicious occasion, the government has declared a public holiday across the country.

Accordingly, all educational institutions, colleges, offices, banks, and government offices will be closed on February 26. This implies that students, office-going professionals, and government officers can enjoy a well-deserved rest and join the festivities.

Mahashivratri is a holy celebration that commemorates the sacred marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Hindus nationwide celebrate this holiday with immense fervour and faith, performing special puja ceremonies, fasting, and taking part in jagaran (night vigil).

All big Shiva temples in the country will be filled with worshippers on this day, praying and worshipping the lord. Banks may remain shut, but net banking and UPI services will remain unaffected. ATMs will be available too.

The holiday has been declared in all states, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Mizoram, Gujarat, and Jammu and Kashmir.

So, if there are any schedules or work lined up on February 26, make sure you reschedule it accordingly. Utilize this day to enjoy the festivities of Mahashivratri with your dear ones, and ask the blessings of Lord Shiva.

