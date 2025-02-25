March 13, 14 Public Holiday for Holi

The festival of colours, Holi, is just around the corner, and with it comes a welcome break for government employees, school students, and bank staff. The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council has declared Thursday, March 13, as a public holiday for Holika Dahan, and Friday, March 14, as a public holiday for Holi.

On these two days, every school will function under the supervision of the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council and certified basic schools will also be closed. All government offices and banks, too, will be given a public holiday as a relief for their employees.

The Bank Union has also announced a two-day holiday for Holi, so all banks will be closed on March 13 and 14. This implies that the customers will have to arrange their banking work accordingly, as branches will not be open on both of these days.

The March 13-14 public holiday is the perfect time for individuals to go on a quick vacation or simply spend time with friends and family. With the weekend just around the corner, availing leave on Wednesday, March 12, can make for a lovely 5-day holiday. Mark your calendars on March 13-14 then and prepare yourself to celebrate the festival of colors with abandon and joy. Happy Holi!

