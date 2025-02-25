Two women arrested for trying to dispose of headless body in Ganges

Kolkata, Feb 25 (IANS) Two women were arrested on the banks of the Ganges in Kolkata's Kumartuli early Tuesday as they were trying to dispose of a trolley bag carrying the headless and chopped body of a woman in the river.

The two women, mother and daughter, were identified as Falguni Ghosh and Aarati Ghosh.

The woman, whose chopped and headless body had been recovered from within the trolley bag, is reportedly that of Sumita Ghosh, an elderly relative of the two arrested women.

The arrested women are reportedly residents of Barasat in North 24 Parganas districts. An insider from the city police said they arrived at the Sealdah station from there by an early morning local train with that trolley bag and hired a cab to move around the city.

As per the version of the driver of the cab, the two women first went to Princep Ghat, a concrete-structured bank of the Ganges in Kolkata. However, as per the version of the cab driver, after loitering around at that crowded place for some time, the two women asked the cab driver to take them to a different ghat.

City police sources said the two women then reached Kumartuli Ghat, a similar concrete-structured bank of the Ganges. There, the two women brought out the trolley bag from within the cab and started to drag it near the edge of the concrete-structured bank.

The morning walkers loitering in the area, suspicious of the effort with which the two women were dragging the trolley bag, apprehended them. In the face of questioning by the morning walkers, the women first said that the trolley bag was carrying the body of their pet dog.

On being suspicious, the morning walkers prevented them from disposing of the trolley bag and also informed the local police station. The cops on arrival at the spot recovered the body of the headless body of the woman chopped into four pieces

The cops are carrying out further investigation into the matter to track the motive of the macabre crime.

