Success Story: Srisai Himinesh, JEE Mains B.Arch, B.Planning PWBD Category Winner

Imidi Srisai Himinesh from Rajamahendravaram has secured the top rank in the PWBD category of the JEE Main B.Arch and B.Planning results, scoring an impressive 99.53 percentile. His remarkable achievement has brought pride to his family, friends, and well-wishers.

Himinesh attributes his success to dedicated 12-hour daily practice and his family's constant support. His father, Ramachandra Rao, a small-scale chocolate wholesaler, worked tirelessly to provide for the education of both Himinesh and his younger brother. His mother, Surekha, is a homemaker. Both siblings have consistently performed at the top of their class since childhood.

Overjoyed by his success, Himinesh shared, "This achievement is a tribute to my father’s hard work. I aspire to study at one of the top IITs in the country and contribute to advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI)."

Currently studying at Sri Shirdi Sai Educational Institution, Himinesh’s story is a testament to hard work, perseverance, and family support, inspiring many young aspirants to pursue their dreams with determination.