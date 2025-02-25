YSRCP leader’s judicial custody extended in SC/ST atrocity case

Vijayawada, Feb 25 (IANS) A city court on Tuesday extended judicial custody of YSR Congress Party leader and former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan in a kidnap and SC/ST Atrocity case till March 11.

Vamsi Mohan, who was lodged in Vijayawada sub-jail, was produced before the SC/ST court virtually as his custody was ending Tuesday.

Meanwhile, police took Vamsi into custody from jail for questioning, a day after the court sent him to police remand for three days.

After a medical examination, Vamsi will be taken to the police station for questioning in the case.

Vamsi was arrested in Hyderabad by a police team on February 13. He was brought here and produced before the court after questioning him for more than eight hours.

Vamsi Mohan’s aides A. Shivarama Krishna Prasad and Nimma Lakshmipati were also remanded to judicial custody.

A case under Bharat Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 140 (1) (kidnap), 308, 351 (3) (criminal intimidation) and under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 was booked against Vamsi and others for kidnapping a computer operator at Telugu Desam Party (TDP) office in Gannavaram.

The police stated in its remand report that Vamsi played a key role in threatening computer operator Satyavardhan and the latter did whatever Vamsi’s aides told him due to death threats.

Vamsi is also accused number 71 in the case related to the attack on the TDP office at Gannavaram in 2023 when YSRCP was in power.

Satyavardhan, who is the complainant in the TDP office attack case, recently appeared before a special court dealing with SC/ST Atrocities cases and filed an affidavit stating that he has nothing to do with the case.

Later, Satyavardhan’s family members complained to police that he was kidnapped, threatened and forced to give false statements in the TDP office attack case. On their complaint, police registered a case against Vamsi Mohan and others.

Vamsi Mohan is also accused in various other cases booked after the TDP-led coalition came to power in June last year.

YSRCP president and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy called on Vamsi in jail on February 18. He alleged that Vamsi was booked on false charges by the coalition government due to political vendetta.

Vamsi defected from the TDP to the YSRCP in 2020 and has since been a vociferous critic of the TDP and present Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

