Shahnawaz Hussain defends PM Modi, calls Nitish Kumar Bihar's most popular son

Patna, Feb 25 (IANS) Former Union Minister Shahnawaz Hussain slammed opposition leaders for criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the latter's rally in Bhagalpur.

"The opposition leaders are irritated by the strong public support for PM Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in my home constituency Bhagalpur," Hussain said.

Pointing out PM Modi's contributions to Bihar, he said: "The Prime Minister has given Bihar the Vikramshila University, a big budget allocation, a powerhouse, and road projects. Bihar is receiving continuous development under the Central Government's support, and this will continue," he said.

Highlighting the state's political importance, the former Union Minister said, "One day, the Prime Minister visits Bihar, the next day, the President arrives. This shows Bihar's importance at the national level."

He also said that the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections will be contested under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish.

"The elections will be fought under Nitish Kumar's leadership, and he will once again become Bihar's beloved Chief Minister," he said.

On Purnea MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav claim that the Prime Minister called Nitish Kumar his son, former Union Minister Hussain said, "Nitish Kumar is Bihar's most popular son."

Meanwhile, Pappu Yadav criticised PM Modi's Bihar visit, saying he came, insulted the state, and left.

"PM Modi did not say anything meaningful about Bihar's future. BJP cannot come to power in Bihar without Nitish Kumar, not even in seven lifetimes. PM Modi previously insulted Bihar’s DNA, and now he has called Nitish Kumar his beloved. This is hypocrisy," Pappu Yadav said.

BJP leader Hussain also flayed RJD Chief Lalu Prasad for criticising PM Modi.

Hussain's response comes after Lalu labelled PM Modi's promises as fake.

"Lalu Prasad has been making false promises for years. What has he fulfilled? All he has given Bihar is Jungle Raj," Hussain said.

Political tensions are intensifying, and the alliance between CM Nitish and BJP remains a key focus in 2025state Assembly polls.

