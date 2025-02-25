Hyderabad All Set for Maha Shivaratri, February 26

Hyderabad is all set to celebrate Maha Shivaratri on Wednesday, February 26, with Shiva temples across the city and districts getting ready for large crowds of devotees. Temple committees are working tirelessly to complete the final preparations, including setting up pandals, arranging basic facilities like drinking water, and ensuring smooth crowd management.

Markets across Hyderabad are bustling with activity as vendors stock up on fruits and flowers, which are in high demand for the festival. Popular markets and street junctions are filled with watermelons, apples, oranges, guavas, grapes, and a variety of flowers for devotees performing rituals on the auspicious day.

Prominent Shiva temples, including the famous Keesaragutta temple and Sri Raja Rajeswara Swamy Temple in Vemulawada, are making extensive arrangements to accommodate thousands of devotees. The temple committee at Tappachabutra is also taking steps to ensure a hassle-free experience for worshippers. Meanwhile, preparations are in full swing at the historic Srisailam Temple and the Thousand-Pillar Temple in Warangal, where a massive turnout is expected.

With just a day left for the grand celebrations, Hyderabad is witnessing an atmosphere of devotion and festivity, as devotees eagerly await to offer prayers to Lord Shiva on this sacred occasion.