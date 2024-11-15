Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: Quotes, Wishes and Messages

Gurpurab, also popularly known as Guru Nanak Jayanti is a celebrated festival in the religion of Sikhism which has been observed to celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. This year, it falls on November 15, 2024, marking the 555th birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism.

Life and Teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji

Born in the year 1469 in Talwandi, Guru Nanak Dev Ji dedicated his life to the spread of unity, peace, service to all around him, equality, love, humility, and devotion towards God.

Also read: What is the reason for lighting 365 wicks lamp on Karthika Pournami?

Guru Nanak Jayanti Wishes

Guru Nanak Jayanti. Direct you toward happiness and peace with the teachings of Gurudev Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

Wish you a merry Gurpurab with happiness, peace, and bliss.

Guru Nanak Dev Ji's divine blessings fill your life with wisdom and compassion. Happy Gurpurab! Wishes for endless joy and prosperity on Guru Nanak Jayanti. Guru Nanak Dev Ji's blessings be with you always, today, and always. May you have a life filled with the grace and love of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. May the lesson of Guru Nanak Dev Ji inspire you to lead a meaningful life.

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti! Wish that guru Nanak will guide you on the path of truth and contentment.

Let us celebrate the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji on this auspicious day.

May the light of Guru Nanak's wisdom shine bright in your life.

Wishing you peace, happiness, and all the blessings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

On this holy day, Guru Nanak Jayanti brings love and kindness into your heart.

May Guru Nanak Dev Ji's strength and wisdom be with you today always.

On this blessed day, may the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji guide you to the path of peace and happiness.

May Guru Nanak Dev Ji's blessings be bestowed on you and your family this Gurpurab.

Guru Nanak Jayanti Messages

On this sacred day, let us remember the preaching of Guru Nanak Dev Ji and tread on the road of goodwill and goodness.

May Guru Nanak's divine light fill your life with peaceful compassion.

Let's invoke the blessings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji on this day by following the message of love through him.

May we still cherish and invoke the wisdom from Guru Nanak Dev Ji on such a beautiful day, bring peace and satisfaction to your heart.

Let the spirit of Guru Nanak Dev Ji inspire you to serve all of mankind positively all the time.

Let us all follow the spirit of oneness as preached by Guru Nanak Dev Ji to live in harmony with all.

May Gurpurab bring you closer to the values of truth, humility, and selfless service.

Let us all remember, as we honour Guru Nanak Dev Ji, this love, compassion, and goodness bestowed upon all.

Wishing you a peaceful and blissful Gurpurab, that's filled with the blessings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

May the spirit of Guru Nanak Dev Ji be there to grant all the feelings of kindness and compassion.

This sacred day reminds us that the words of wisdom that were dispersed by Guru Nanak Dev Ji were the messages of unity.

The almighty Guru Nanak Dev Ji may bring happiness, health, and prosperity to your life.

Let's keep the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji alive in our hearts and spread the same in the world.

Wishing you peace, joy, and all the blessings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji on this auspicious Gurpurab.

Guru Nanak Jayanti Quotes

"He who has no faith in himself can never have faith in God."

"Speak only that which will bring you honour."

"There is but one God. His name is Truth."

"Let no man in the world live in delusion."

"Without a Guru, none can cross over to the other shore."

"I am neither a child, a young man, nor an ancient; nor am I of any caste."

"Those who have loved are those that have found God."

"In this world, when you ask for happiness, sorrow comes along."

"Make compassion the cotton, contentment the thread, modesty the knot and truth the twist."

"The world is a drama, played out in a dream."

"Realisation of Truth is greater than everything else. Even greater still is truthful living."

"The one who has mastered the mind has mastered everything."

"The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall."

Also read: Karthika Purnima 2024: Shubh Muhurat, Significance and Puja Rituals