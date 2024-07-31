Watch Telangana Assembly - Revanth Reddy's Comments: Sabitha Indra Reddy in Tears

A tumultuous scene unfolded in the Telangana Assembly when Chief Minister Revanth Reddy made comments about BRS MLA Sabitha Indra Reddy, causing her to break down in tears. She expressed her anguish, questioning why she was being targeted.

Revanth Reddy's Comments:

"You switched sides from Congress to BRS."

"If you trust the sisters behind BRS leaders, this is what happens."

"Listening to their words will land you at the Jubilee Bus Stand."

"Not a single woman has been given a ministerial position in the BRS government."

"I considered Sabitha as my own sister."

Sabitha Indra Reddy’s Emotional Response:

In the assembly, Sabitha was visibly emotional.

"Why am I being targeted?"

"Which party did Revanth come from?"

"I condemn the comments made by Congress leaders."

"There should be a discussion on party switching."

"I was the one who invited Revanth to join Congress."

"Didn't the current Congress members also switch parties?"

"When a crow from there dirties our house, I will shoot it," said Revanth Reddy.

"I was the one who invited Revanth to join Congress and showed him the future."

"Can't you listen when a woman is in pain?"

"Why is Chief Minister Revanth Reddy targeting me?"

"Who have the sisters sitting behind deceived?"

"We, as women, have not deceived anyone."

"Chief Minister Revanth Reddy should retract his comments."

Revanth Reddy’s Remarks:

"I trusted Sabitha Indra Reddy as a sister."

"She told me to contest in Malkajgiri but then left Congress for BRS."

"On one hand, she asked me to contest in Malkajgiri, and on the other, she trusted KCR’s words and joined BRS."

"She gained a ministerial position by joining BRS."

"I will reveal everything after returning from Raj Bhavan."

Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka’s Comments:

"Congress gave importance to Sabitha Indra Reddy."

"She was honored with a ministerial position for ten years."

"Congress didn't come to power in 2014."

"As a Dalit leader, I was given the responsibility of CLP and LoP."

"Sabitha Indra Reddy stood behind me but switched parties for power."

"How does Sabitha Indra Reddy now have the audacity to comment on Revanth Reddy?"

"She disgraced Congress and democracy."

Protests by BRS Leaders:

BRS MLAs protested in front of the Speaker’s podium

The Speaker was angered by BRS MLAs’ protests.

"It’s not right to instigate women."

"Protesting despite being given ample time is not correct."