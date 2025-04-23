Retired banker from Vizag among those killed in terror attack

Visakhapatnam, April 23 (IANS) A retired banker from Visakhapatnam was among 16 tourists killed in the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

J. Chandramouli, a resident of Pandurangapuram in the coastal city, was on a trip with family members.

According to reports reaching here, Chanramouli tried to flee, but the terrorists chased and shot him dead.

He also reportedly pleaded with the assailants not to kill him, but they showed no mercy. Chandramouli died on the spot. His body was identified three hours after the incident.

On receipt of information, his relatives left for Pahalgam.

Madhusudan Somisetty, a native of the Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh and resident of Bengaluru, was also killed in the terror attack.

Madhusudhan, who hails from Kavali in Nellore district, was on a trip to Kashmir with family members. He died on the spot.

An Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer from Hyderabad was also among the victims of the terror attack.

Manish Ranjan, a native of Bihar, was shot dead in front of his wife and children.

The IB officer, posted in Hyderabad, was on a Leave Travel Concession (LTC) visit with his family.

The family, along with many other tourists, was in Pahalgam's Baisaran Valley, known as Mini Switzerland, when the terrorists attacked them.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan have condemned the terror attack.

Meanwhile, the Jana Sena Party (JSP), headed by Pawan Kalyan, has decided to observe a three-day mourning for those killed in the terror attack.

On Pawan Kalyan's directions, JSP's flag will be lowered to half-mast at the party offices.

He asked the party cadres to light candles at intersections in the evening and form human chains across the state on Friday evening to condemn the terrorist attack.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma has also condemned the attack.

"Deeply anguished by the news of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam (Jammu & Kashmir). This dastardly attack on innocent civilians is an act of cowardice and highly reprehensible. My thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families," the Governor posted on 'X' on Wednesday.

