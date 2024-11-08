Watch CCTV Footage: Rashing Car Drags Police Home Guard at Panjagutta Police Station, Hyderabad

Car Creates Chaos Near Panjagutta Police Station

On Friday morning, November 8, a car caused a disturbance in the Panjagutta Police Station area. While police were checking vehicles, a man in a car refused to stop and sped away. The car dragged a home guard, Ramesh, for some distance before fleeing the scene.

According to police reports, traffic police at Panjagutta were conducting a check as part of an operation against black film on windows when the incident occurred.

At Nagarjuna Circle, Home Guard Ramesh attempted to stop the vehicle. However, the driver, identified as Syed Majuddin Nasir, did not stop and instead dragged Ramesh for a considerable distance. Fearing the traffic police, the driver continued to flee without stopping.

Panjagutta Traffic Sub-Inspector Anjaneyulu lodged a complaint, and police have filed a case and launched an investigation into the incident.