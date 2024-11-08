Donald Trump’s Favourite Food & Diet!

Donald Trump's diet is a reflection of his all-American taste buds, with a penchant for fast food, processed snacks, and classic comfort foods. His go-to options include McDonald's, KFC, pizza, and Diet Coke - the quintessential "Big 4" of American fast food .

Trump's Typical Day

Breakfast: Trump often skips breakfast, but when he does eat, he opts for bacon and eggs .

Lunch: Meatloaf or a well-done steak with ketchup are his favorite mid-day meals .

Dinner: A filling McDonald's meal consisting of two Big Macs, two Filet-O-Fish, and a small chocolate shake, totaling around 2,430 calories . He also enjoys KFC buckets and meatloaf sandwiches

Snacks: Vienna Fingers, Oreos, and other packaged treats are his weakness .

Drinks: Trump washes it all down with 12 Diet Cokes a day, alongside the occasional milkshake .

When hosting guests, Trump's preferences are catered to. He gets Thousand Island dressing instead of creamy vinaigrette with his salad, extra sauce with his chicken, and two scoops of vanilla ice cream with his chocolate cream pie.

Trump's love for fast food stems from his appreciation for cleanliness and consistency. He believes that chain restaurants are safer and more reliable than non-chain establishments ¹ ². His diet may not be the healthiest, but it's undoubtedly all-American.

