Telangana Weather: Cold Wave Weakens in Hyderabad and Surrounding Districts on January 6

Hyderabad: The cold wave affecting Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana over the past few days is gradually abating, as minimum temperatures have risen by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in several areas. Despite this slight improvement, the city continues to experience chilly weather with fog and haze, with overnight temperatures from Sunday to Monday ranging between 10 and 14 degrees Celsius. Just a few days ago, these areas recorded lows between 8 and 10 degrees Celsius, indicating a modest warming trend.

In districts like Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, and Sangareddy, where a severe cold wave had prevailed until recently, temperatures have also risen. On Monday morning, these regions recorded minimum temperatures between 8 and 10 degrees Celsius, compared to the lower range of 5.9 to 8 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning.

Notably, the coldest locations in Hyderabad on Monday morning were Rajendranagar at 10.4 degrees Celsius, Moula Ali in the Uppal area at 10.6 degrees Celsius, BHEL Factory in Ramachandrapuram at 11.2 degrees Celsius, the University of Hyderabad campus at 11.5 degrees Celsius, and Gachibowli at 12.8 degrees Celsius.

Across Telangana, the chilliest spots included Kohir in Sangareddy at 8.1 degrees Celsius, Shabad in Rangareddy at 8.4 degrees Celsius, Rangareddy at 8.7 degrees Celsius, Bheempoor in Adilabad at 8.9 degrees Celsius, Abdullapurmet in Rangareddy at 8.9 degrees Celsius, and Sirpur in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad at 8.9 degrees Celsius.

Also read: Bank Holiday on January 6: Will Banks Be Closed on Monday? Check Details