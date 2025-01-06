Bank Holiday on January 6: Will Banks Be Closed on Monday? Check Details

Banks in Chandigarh will remain closed on Monday, January 6, in observance of Sri Guru Gobind Singh’s Birthday. As per the guidelines from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will be closed for both regional and national holidays, which vary depending on the state.

In addition to holidays for festivals, banks across India remain closed every Sunday and on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. They operate as usual on the first and third Saturdays. It is advisable for customers to confirm the holiday schedule with their local branches, as state-specific holidays can affect operations.

According to the RBI’s holiday list, banks will be closed for a total of 13 days in January due to a combination of national holidays and state-specific celebrations, including the standard closure on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays.

These bank holidays are outlined in the annual holiday calendar issued by the Reserve Bank of India, under the Negotiable Instruments Act, which governs the use of cheques and promissory notes. On these holidays, transactions involving these financial instruments are unavailable.

While physical branches will be closed on these designated holidays, customers can still access online banking services. For cash withdrawals, ATMs remain operational throughout the holiday period, ensuring uninterrupted access to cash.

Sri Guru Gobind Singh’s Birthday is widely celebrated, particularly by the Sikh community, as a day of prayer and reflection. It is a time for people to wish prosperity and well-being for one another and to engage with the poetry and teachings of Guru Gobind Singh. Known as a philosopher, warrior, and poet, Guru Gobind Singh became the tenth Sikh Guru at the age of nine in 1675, following the martyrdom of his father, Guru Tegh Bahadur, at the hands of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.