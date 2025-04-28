Make all government services online by Aug 15: Maha CM

Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday instructed that all government services should be made online by August 15 this year and efforts be made to make the Maharashtra Right to Public Services Act more and more people-oriented.

He further warned that the government department whose services are not made available online by August 15 will be fined Rs 1,000 per day for each service. Fadnavis was speaking at the function to mark the "Decade of Implementation" of the Maharashtra Public Service Rights Act, 2015 and the "First Service Rights Day.”

He suggested that action should be taken to include this act in the curriculum so that students can know about the services provided by the government to the citizens during their school life.

Fadnavis said that currently, more than 1000 services have been notified under the Maharashtra Right to Public Services Act. About 583 services are being provided online. Another 306 services are to be brought online, while 125 services are online but not available on the common portal. He therefore reiterated that all government departments should make all services online by 15 August. He said that the fundamental rights that Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Ambedkar included in the Constitution should be available to everyone.

“In the last 10 years, there has been a huge difference in the speed of technology, and therefore, we are trying to provide these services in a more dynamic manner. The face verification app has also reduced the crowd in Mantralaya by half. The government is trying to bring 'ease of living' to the lives of people. If all government services are available on WhatsApp and all information on the website, many complaints will be reduced and the quality of life of the people will improve,” he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that in a democracy, one has to work with a sense of duty for the people.

The Chief Secretary, Sujata Saunik, said that the government is committed to providing online services to the public using cutting-edge technology.

He said that an agreement has also been signed with Microsoft for this, adding that Maharashtra will become an ideal model for the country in digital governance.

On the occasion, former District Collector of Wardha, Rahul Kardile, was felicitated by the Chief Minister for starting the Sevadoot project, Yavatmal District Collector Pankaj Asia for starting the Feedback Room and Kolhapur District Collector Amol Yedge for starting a pilot project in Kolhapur district.

Padma Shri Shankar Mahadevan and Sonali Kulkarni were also felicitated as brand ambassadors of the Maharashtra Right to Public Service Act.

Chief Commissioner of the State Right to Service Commission, Manu Kumar Srivastava, gave information about the progress made in the implementation of the Maharashtra Right to Public Service Act, 2015, in the last ten years.

He also informed that the Commission and the government will implement many well-planned innovative activities to create awareness about this act, and also gave information about the activities undertaken and recommended by the Commission in the future.

