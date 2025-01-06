January 6 Holiday in Punjab for Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

Monday, January 6, 2025, marks a special day for the Sikh community, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti. This day celebrates the birthday of Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh guru.

Is it a Public Holiday?

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is a public holiday in some parts of India, mainly in Punjab and Haryana. This means that schools in these areas will likely be closed on January 6. However, it's not a nationwide holiday, and schools in other states may not observe it.

Most parts of the country, although some schools might remain shut, will witness all government offices, private business concerns, and banks working.

Only on 6 January, all the banks at Chandigarh would remain shut. It's good if you had something crucial scheduled as it's advisable to verify if they'd open from your local bank or the respective institutions.

Why is Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti Important?

Gurugobind Singh Jayanti is a remarkable day for the Sikh community. Guru Gobind Singh was the founder of the Khalsa community. This day is to celebrate the birthday of Guru Gobind Singh and is a time when Sikhs gather to pay homage to their guru.

In simple words, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is a special day for Sikhs to celebrate their guru's birthday. Though it is not a national holiday, some schools and banks in some areas will be closed. Always good to check with your local institutions if they will be open or closed.

Also read: January 11 - 19: Pongal Holidays for schools in Tamil Nadu