Telangana’s Revolutionary Poet Gaddar Laid to Rest with Full State Honours

Hyderabad: Popular Telangana folk singer and revolutionary poet Gaddar was laid to rest with full state honours at Maha Bodhi Vidyalaya here on Monday.

The body of Gaddar was kept at LB Stadium since Sunday evening where political leaders and people paid their last respects. The body was brought to Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial Gun Park near Assembly on Sunday afternoon and from there it was taken in a procession to his residence at Alwal. The balladeer was laid to rest following Buddhist tradition at Mahaboodhi Vidyalaya set up by him at Alwal.

Gaddar breathed his last at a private hospital, where he was admitted 10 days ago following a cardiac arrest. Doctors said he passed away due to lung and urinary problems and advanced age.

Leaders of different political parties and eminent people from various walks of life paid their last respects to Gaddar. Union Minister of Tourism and Culture and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy, Telangana Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, state ministers A Indrakaran Reddy, T Srinivas Yadav and E Dayakar Rao were among the top leaders who paid their respects to Gaddar at LB Stadium.

Recalling the sacrifices made by Gaddar throughout the life and public service he rendered, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao called him a proud son of Telangana. He also decided to perform Gaddar’s last rites with state honours.

