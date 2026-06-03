Telangana Braces for Heavy Rainfall Over Next 48 Hours

A significant change in weather conditions is expected across Telangana, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of moderate to heavy rainfall in several districts over the next two days. Authorities have issued an Orange Alert for multiple regions as rainfall activity is likely to intensify on Wednesday and Thursday.

Orange Alert for Several Districts

According to weather officials, moderate to heavy rains are expected in districts including Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal and Hanamkonda.

The IMD has issued an Orange Alert for these districts, while Yellow Alerts have been sounded for the remaining parts of the state. Officials have also warned of gusty winds accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

Southwest Monsoon Set to Advance

The weather department has forecast that the southwest monsoon is likely to reach Kerala and Tamil Nadu by Thursday. Its advancement is expected to enhance rainfall activity across Telangana, leading to more widespread and intense showers in the coming days.

Rainfall Recorded Across State

Several parts of Telangana received rainfall on Tuesday. The highest precipitation was recorded in Enkoor mandal of Khammam district, which received 7.9 cm of rain. Tallada recorded 6 cm, while Aswaraopeta in Bhadradri Kothagudem district received 4 cm. Dummugudem reported 3 cm of rainfall, and Venkatapuram mandal in Mulugu district recorded 1.7 cm.

Heatwave Conditions Persist

Despite the onset of rain activity, scorching temperatures continue to grip the state. The highest temperature of 44.8 degrees Celsius was recorded at Garidepalli in Suryapet district. Officials said temperatures ranging between 40.2°C and 44.7°C were reported in 27 other districts, indicating that heatwave-like conditions remain prevalent even as rain-bearing systems become active.

Meteorologists have advised residents to remain cautious, particularly in districts under Orange Alert, as heavy rain, strong winds, and lightning could disrupt normal life over the next 48 hours.