September 7 - September 10: Heavy rain alert for Telangana and AP!

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for both Telangana and AP states. According to the report, the rains will continue for five days starting from September 6. The continuous rainfall leads to heavy floods, disrupting the public's everyday livelihood.

In Coastal Andhra, heavy rainfall is expected to continue till September 8 and moderate rainfall till September 10. The government and police advised the public to stay alert for rain and be careful while travelling.

