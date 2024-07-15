Security beefed up after Secretariat siege call

On Sunday (July 14th), a call to lay siege to the Secretariat in Hyderabad was given by the BC Janasabha and a few other organizations representing the interests of the job-seekers. Their demand is that the Group – II and DSC examinations must be postponed. Also, they want an increase in the Group – II and III posts.

In view of the planned 'muttadi', security has been beefed up on roads leading to the Secretariat. Hundreds of policemen have been deployed. Security alert has been heightened to avert unwarranted incidents.

Job-seekers, especially those aspiring to get into government teacher jobs and state civil services, are unhappy with the scheduling of exams and other issues concerning recruitment. They expect the state government to consider their representations urgently.