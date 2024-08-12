Rain Alert: Telangana and AP to See Three Days of Rain!

Telangana has been issued a yellow alert for heavy rains, expected to continue for three days, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Areas such as Nirmal, Asifabad, Bhupalpally, Kothagudem, Mancherial, and others in Telangana are likely to experience rainfall. In Andhra Pradesh, a rain alert has been issued for two days, predicting light showers as per the Amaravati Weather Department. There is also a possibility of thunderstorms and strong winds. The public is advised to stay safe and avoid going outside during the rain to prevent any danger.

According to the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), the state has recorded 22% excess rainfall in the first half of the monsoon season, with 528 mm. From June 1 to August 11, 433 mm of rainfall was recorded across the state. Despite the heavy rains, schools and colleges remain open, without any holidays being declared.