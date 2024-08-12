Kamya Panjabi: I celebrate life every day

Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) Popular television actress Kamya Panjabi, who is all set to turn 45 on Tuesday, said that her birthday means more to my family and that she celebrates life every day.

Opening up about her birthday, Kamya said: “My birthday means more to my family, especially to my husband, than it does to me. Every year, we have celebrations and surprises, whether I want them or not.”

She calls herself lucky to have wonderful friends and amazing cousins.

“So, we always enjoy special gatherings. There’s always something memorable about my birthday.”

The actress does not wait for a special day to make resolutions.

“I’m not the type to wait for birthdays or New Year’s to make resolutions. I take action whenever I feel it’s the right time. I celebrate life every day and love spending time with my family and friends,” Kamya said.

Talking about her birthday plans, the actress, who plays Mohini in “Ishq Jabariya”, said, “This year, I’m planning to celebrate my birthday by shooting with my Ishq Jabariya team on set. Any celebrations at home will happen after my shoot. These little moments will make my birthday special this year, and I'm thankful for everything."

“Ishq Jabariya” tells the tale of Gulki, a determined young woman dreaming of becoming an air hostess despite her stepmother's oppression. The cast also includes Siddhi Sharma and Lakshya Khurana in key roles. “Ishq Jabariya” airs on Sun Neo.

The actress gained the spotlight for portraying negative characters such as “Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani” and “Banoo Mein Teri Dulhann”. She then gained fandom for her work in shows such as “Piya Ka Ghar”, “Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak” and “Kyun Hota Hai Pyaar”. She has also been a part of reality shows such as “Comedy Circus” and ‘Bigg Boss 7”, hosted by Salman Khan.

