November 1: Gold rates decline in India after Diwali

In a surprise turn of events, gold rates declined on November 1, 2024. The decline in the price of gold was seen on November 1, 2024, a day after Dhanteras and Diwali when it had increased. Decline in gold rates seen in Indian cities Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Guntur, and Proddutur.

The new rates state that 24-carat gold per 10 grams costs Rs 80,560 and 22-carat gold at Rs 73,850. The price has come down by Rs 700-Rs 770 as compared to yesterday's prices.

The Delhi gold rate came down by Rs 700, where 24-carat gold is Rs 80,710 per 10 grams and 22-carat gold is at Rs 74,000.

In the city, gold prices have also declined to the extent of Rs 700-Rs 770, leaving the 24-carat price at Rs 80,560 per 10 grams and 22-carat at Rs 73,850.

Rates of Silver have also nose-dived as the prices per kilogram have scaled down to Rs 1,06,000. Silver had been stable in the past week, whereas today's rate has touched Rs 3,000.

