Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Oct 31st Highlights, Avinash Wins Mega Chief Title

The October 31 episode of Bigg Boss 8 was filled with excitement and challenges. The contestants faced off in a game that tested their physical and mental endurance. Gangavva's antics continued as she teased Karivepaku, leaving the housemates in stitches.

Nikhil's jokes didn't sit well with Yashmi, leading to a heated confrontation. Yashmi took offense to Nikhil's comments, stating that crying was her emotion and not a joke. Nikhil eventually apologized for his comments, easing tensions in the house.

Bigg Boss introduced a new twist in the kitchen, setting timers for cooking tasks. The contestants struggled to complete their tasks within the allotted time, leading to chaos in the kitchen. However, Avinash and Rohini's entertaining antics earned them extra time, much to the relief of the contestants.

In the day's task, Nikhil's Blue Team emerged victorious, with Hariteja and Nikhil earning crucial points. Gautam and Vishnupriya were eliminated from the game, leaving the remaining contestants shocked.

The contestants then participated in a physically demanding game, with Avinash, Nabiel, Preethi, and Tej vying for the Mega Chief title. Hariteja was eliminated early, followed by Tej, who broke down in tears after his loss.

Avinash emerged as the winner of the game, securing the Mega Chief title. His victory marked a significant milestone in the competition, solidifying his position in the house.

The episode ended with Avinash's victory and the contestants gearing up for the next challenge. With alliances forming and tensions rising, the competition is heating up. Stay tuned for more drama, excitement, and surprises in Bigg Boss 8!

