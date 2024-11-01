Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Elimination Alert ,Nayani Pavani and Hari Teja in Danger Zone

Bigg Boss: Nayani Pavani's Elimination Looms, But Will Shivaji's Entry Change the Game?

The drama in the Bigg Boss house is intensifying as another contestant faces elimination this week. Nayani Pavani, who entered the show as a wild card entry, is likely to bid goodbye to the house. However, rumors suggest that actor Shivaji's entry might change the dynamics.

According to sources, Nayani Pavani has failed to impress audiences and is at the bottom of the voting list. Her emotional gameplay hasn't worked in her favor, and she might become the next contestant to be eliminated.

But, Shivaji's entry could bring a twist. Shivaji, who shares a close bond with Nayani Pavani, might help her gain sympathy votes. In the previous season, Shivaji created sensations, and his presence in the house could boost TRPs.

Bigg Boss makers prioritize TRPs over voting numbers, and Shivaji's entry could influence the elimination process. Hariteja, who recently gained momentum in voting, might face the heat instead.

The contestants nominated for elimination this week are Yashmi, Gautham, Hariteja, Tasty Teja, and Nayani Pavani. With Family Week approaching, emotions will run high as contestants' family members enter the house.

Will Shivaji's entry save Nayani Pavani from elimination? Or will Hariteja face the consequences? The suspense continues.

Eliminated Contestants So Far:

1. Bejawada Babakka

2. Shekhar Basha

3. Abhay Naveen

4. Sonia Akula

5. Aditya Om

6. Naini

7. Seetha

8. Nagamanikanta

9. Mehboob

