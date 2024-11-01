Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh: Trump Promises Action, Slams Biden-Harris Administration

Washington: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has condemned the recent brutal attacks on Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh. He stated that such incidents never occurred during his tenure as President of the United States. Trump promised to strengthen U.S.-India relations if he wins the presidential election.

In a message posted on social media for the Diwali festival, Trump extended his Diwali greetings to Hindus. He criticized President Biden and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, accusing them of neglecting the concerns of Hindus both in the U.S. and globally.

He went on to criticize the Biden administration’s failures, from Israel to Ukraine. Trump pledged that, if re-elected, his administration would protect Hindu Americans from fundamentalist forces. He also vowed to restore the United States to a position of strength. The attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh reportedly began after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stepped down and left the country.

