Vaani Kapoor to have a working Diwali

Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor won’t be able to celebrate the festive season with her family and friends this year as it will be a working Diwali for her.

“I have had a very hectic year shooting for my upcoming projects. I consider myself fortunate to be part of so many diverse films. I’m truly grateful for the opportunity to work alongside some of the industry's most talented producers, directors, and co-actors,: Vaani said.

She shared that usually if she is not shooting during Diwali, the actress makes it a point to be in Delhi to celebrate with her family.

“The festive atmosphere there is so vibrant and special. I look forward to doing the Diwali Puja, where we all come together to seek blessings for the year ahead. Lighting diyas with my loved ones is one of my favorite traditions. I also cherish indulging in my family's homemade delicacies, from sweets to savory snacks,” she said.

Vaani added: “These moments of togetherness, filled with laughter and love, truly make Diwali memorable for me. This year, I’m going to miss all of that."

On the work front, Vaani will also make her streaming debut in Yash Raj Entertainment's series "Mandala Murders," a gripping thriller that promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. She is headlining this show, which is directed by Gopi Puthran of the hit film "Mardaani 2."

Additionally, Vaani stars in the lead role of producer Dinesh Vijan's film "Sarvagunn Sampanna.”

She is finishing shooting for "Raid 2" alongside Ajay Devgn and wrapping up "Badtameez Gill". The actress also has "Abir Gulaal" opposite Fawad Khan.

Vaani made her debut with the 2013 film “Shuddh Desi Romance”, alongside Sushant Singh Rajput and Parineeti Chopra. The film dealt with the subject of live-in relationships. She was then seen in Bollywood films such as “Befikre”, “War”, “Bell Bottom”, “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui”, “Shamshera” and “Khel Khel Mein.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.