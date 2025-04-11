Trump Media Soars 22.67%, Musk Gains $20B After Trump’s ‘Buy’ Tip

U.S. President Donald Trump is facing accusations of insider trading after posting a ‘buy’ tip on his social media platform, Truth Social, just hours before announcing a 90-day pause on his widely publicized tariffs.

Trump wrote: “THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO BUY!!! DJT.”

Four hours later, the U.S. stock market surged following his tariff pause announcement. By the end of the trading day, the S&P 500 had jumped 9.5%, regaining approximately $4 trillion in market value — nearly 70% of what had been lost over the previous four trading sessions.

The timing of the post — just before the major announcement — and Trump’s use of “DJT” has raised eyebrows.

While the White House has dismissed allegations of insider trading, the fact that “DJT” is the stock ticker for Trump Media & Technology Group, the company that owns Truth Social, has emerged.

This has led to speculation over whether Trump was encouraging the public to invest in the broader market — or in his own company specifically.

Though the White House clarified that posts signed with “DJT” are authored personally by Trump, shares of Trump Media surged by 22.67% — nearly double the gains of the broader market. Trump's 53% stake in the company increased in value by $415 million in a single day.

Another major beneficiary was Elon Musk’s Tesla. According to CNBC, Tesla shares were trading as low as $226.27 at the time of Trump’s post, before soaring to $274.69 in afternoon trading — a 21.4% gain. By the close of the session, Tesla had jumped over 22%, marking its best single-day performance since 2013. The rally added $20 billion to Musk’s net worth.

However, the market euphoria was short-lived. Global volatility returned as Trump refused to exempt China from the heightened tariff measures.

Following his announcement of a 145% tariff on Chinese goods, Chinese President Xi Jinping retaliated with 125% tariffs on all U.S. imports — escalating the trade war and renewing market uncertainty.

