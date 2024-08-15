No more free parking at select metro stations in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Free parking at metro stations in Hyderabad has now become paid parking. The L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad announced that commuters will be required to pay for parking their vehicles at two metro stations in the city.

Currently, the paid parking facility has been introduced at Nagole metro station and the Miyapur metro station. However, it will come into effect from August 25 and September 1 respectively.

L&T Hyderabad Metro asserted that the paid parking system would help the staff in ensuring organised parking for both two-wheelers and four-wheelers. The Metro officials have requested the people’s support and cooperation in the effective implementation of this facility.

The parking fee for two-wheelers will be Rs. 10 for up to two hours, Rs 25 for up to eight hours, and Rs 40 for up to 12 hours, with an additional Rs 5 for every extra hour while the owners of the four-wheelers have to shell out rs. 30 for for up to two hours, Rs 75 for up to eight hours, and Rs 120 for up to 12 hours, with an extra charge of Rs 15 for each additional hour.

