SCR embraces cashless payment facility at ticket counters

Hyderabad: As part of the ease of doing business, the South Central Railway (SCR) has implemented the QR Code payment facility at ticket counters across its network. This initiative will give a fillip to digital payment and reduce cash transactions across all railway stations in its jurisdiction.

Under this new facility, the passengers will be allowed to pay for tickets at general booking and reservation counters using QR codes. The new initiative will eliminate the need for carrying cash or tendering exact change and enabling quicker ticket purchases, according to the SCR statement.

Passengers are encouraged to avail the new service. They can find the special devices installed closer to the ticket windows. Once the ticket details are entered into the system, a QR code is generated for these devices. Passengers can then scan the code using payment apps on their mobile phones. After the payment is confirmed, the ticket is generated and issued to the passenger.

The railway authorities said the implementation of a cashless payment facility is underway and they hope to complete it across its network within a few days.