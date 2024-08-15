Reuniting with Prabhas? See Mrunal Thakur’s Reply

Following her cameo in Kalki 2898 AD, buzz continued that Mrunal Thakur will reunite with the Pan-India actor Prabhas in an upcoming untitled film. These speculations further spurred the fan frenzy when an entertainment news outlet announced through its Instagram post that both the actors are coming together for ‘Fauji’ and the first look will be out on August 17, 2024.

"We're super stoked to watch Prabhas and Mrunal Thakur in Fauji. The film's first look will be out on 17th August," The Insta post read.

The social media post quickly went viral, prompting the Sita Ramam actress to clear the air over the latest development. She decided to clarify in the comments section of the viral post and refuted the unconfirmed report.

“Sorry to be a vibe killer! Buttttt I'm not a part of this film,” she wrote in her comment.