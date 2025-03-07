Sajid Nadiadwala reveals why Alia Bhatt’s ‘Highway’ deserves to be ‘revisited’ this Women’s Day

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) Imtiaz Ali and Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Highway,’ starring Alia Bhatt, is set to re-release this Women’s Day.

The critically acclaimed film, known for its powerful narrative of self-discovery and freedom, will re-release in theatres to mark the Women’s Day celebrations.

Speaking about the film’s re-release, Sajid Nadiadwala revealed why the 2014 released dram deserved to be revisited. In a statement, the producer stated, “Highway remains one of our most cherished films and continues to receive immense love even today. It’s a timeless classic that deserves to be revisited, featuring outstanding performances by Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda. I’m delighted that this Women’s Day, audiences will have the chance to experience this beautiful film on the big screen once again.”

“Highway,” produced under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and directed by Imtiaz Ali, features Alia and Randeep Hooda in lead roles. It was showcased in the Panorama section at the 2014 Berlin International Film Festival and was released globally on February 21, 2014.

“Highway” was inspired by an episode from the Zee TV anthology series “Rishtey,” which also featured Aditya Srivastava and Kartika Rane. The movie follows the journey of a young woman who finds a sense of freedom and self-discovery after being kidnapped.

Interestingly, as part of PVR INOX's special film festival celebrating International Women's Day, Highway, along with other women-centric films like "Queen" and "Fashion," will be showcased. The festival, running from March 7 to March 13, aims to honor women’s stories and their powerful narratives on the big screen.

In addition to the Women’s Day special films, theaters will also feature a selection of Bollywood classics this Friday. The curated lineup includes Vikramaditya Motwane’s “Lootera,” the Fahadh Faasil-starrer “Kumbalangi Nights,” Rajkummar Rao’s “Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana”, Dev Benegal’s “Road, Movie” and Mahesh Babu’s “Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu.”

