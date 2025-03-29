South Central Railway Announces Special Trains for Ugadi 2025

To manage the increased passenger demand during the Ugadi festival, South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between Guntur and Hubballi.

Train No. 07271 will depart from Guntur at 8:00 PM on March 31, 2025, and arrive at Hubballi at 9:20 AM the next day. On the return journey, Train No. 07272 will depart from Hubballi at 11:00 AM on April 1, 2025, and arrive in Guntur at 3:00 AM the next day.

These special trains will make stops at several stations enroute, including Narasaraopet, Vinukonda, Markapur Road, Cumbum, Giddalur, Nandyal, Dhone, Guntakal, Bellary, Tornagallu, Hospet, Munirabad, Koppal, Bhanapur, Banni Koppa, Gadag Jn, and Annigeri.

The trains will consist of Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches, offering a comfortable journey for passengers traveling to celebrate Ugadi. These services aim to ease the travel rush during the festive season.