IB officer who died by suicide in Kerala was in relationship with colleague, says father

Thiruvananthapuram, March 29 (IANS) The father of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer whose body was found near a railway track in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram earlier this week has revealed that she was in a relationship with a colleague.

Megha, 24, worked in the Immigration department at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. Her father, Madhusoodhanan, stated that while she never mentioned the relationship to him, she had confided in her mother.

He said the relationship began after she and her colleague, S. Suresh, attended training in Rajasthan last year.

“After her death, we reviewed her bank transactions and discovered that she had been transferring all her earnings to him,” Madhusoodhanan said.

He recalled an incident where he received a toll payment notification from Kochi, which led him to question Megha about her presence there.

“A few months after she joined, I purchased a car for her. One day I got a message on my mobile about a toll amount that was collected in Kochi. When I asked her why she was in Kochi, then she told me about him,” he said.

Further scrutiny of her bank statements revealed that Megha’s salary was regularly transferred to Suresh, who occasionally sent her small amounts in return.

“Her colleagues, who attended the funeral, informed us that Megha often skipped meals due to financial struggles. When asked, she would say that her money was sent to ‘family.’ Lately, she had appeared gloomy and withdrawn,” he added.

The family has handed over Megha’s laptop to the police to aid in the investigation.

Megha’s body was discovered beside a railway track near the airport on Monday (March 24) morning, shortly after she completed her night shift.

Following her funeral on Tuesday, her family filed complaints with both the Kerala Police and the IB.

The police have determined it to be a case of suicide based on the account of the loco pilot of the Pune- Kanyakumari train. The pilot reported that despite sounding the horn, a woman remained on the tracks before jumping in front of the train. However, the investigation is still going on.

