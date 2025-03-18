SCR Issues Refund Advisory for Cancelled Trains

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has issued a new advisory for train passengers regarding ticket cancellations and refunds for cancelled trains.

According to the Railway Refund Rules, if a train is fully cancelled due to reasons like accidents, floods, or protests, passengers who booked tickets at a PRS counter must submit their tickets at any railway station's PRS counter within three days of the scheduled train departure. Once submitted, they will receive a full refund without any cancellation fees.

For passengers who booked tickets online (e-tickets), the cancellation will happen automatically, and the full refund will be processed by IRCTC. The refund amount will be credited directly to the passenger’s bank account.

To ensure passengers receive timely updates about train cancellations or changes, SCR requests that only valid mobile numbers of passengers be provided during ticket bookings. Information regarding service changes will be shared through various platforms to keep everyone informed.

This new process aims to make refunds hassle-free and convenient for all affected passengers, ensuring smooth travel despite unexpected disruptions.